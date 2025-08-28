Abuja–Kaduna Train Accident: NRC Begins Recovery Operations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has begun full recovery operations of the passenger train which derailed along the Kaduna-Abuja corridor with engineers retrieving the locomotive and one of the coaches involved in the accident.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kaduna-Abuja passenger train derailed on Tuesday, August 26

Speaking on the development on Thursday, the NRC said the operation was physically led by its Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, who returned to the site of the train accident to supervise ongoing recovery operations being carried out by NRC engineers.

Opeifa praised the engineers for their professionalism, resilience, and swift action in responding to the emergency.

He also appreciated the security agencies deployed to the accident site, noting their role in maintaining a safe and orderly recovery process.

Acknowledging the media’s presence and role during the incident, Opeifa described journalists as vital partners, expressing gratitude for their consistent support and responsible reporting throughout the unfolding events.

READ ALSO

He further emphasized the importance of accurate information during such periods, urging the public to rely on verified sources.

“I commend the recovery team for their dedication and technical expertise. Their efforts are vital to ensuring we get services back on track as soon as possible.

“The dissemination of credible and factual information is essential in helping Nigerians understand the true situation and appreciate the progress we’re making,” he said.