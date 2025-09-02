Abuja-Kaduna Tracks To Be Restored In 10 Days – Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Ahmed Alkali, on Tuesday announced that the repair works on the Kaduna-bound train tracks will be fully restored in ten days.

The Minister made this disclosure in Abuja after an inspection of the accident scene, days after the derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor.

Alkali applauded the security operatives and NRC workers for ensuring safety and repairing the damaged tracks.

The Minister also extended his appreciation to the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support since the devastating incident.

He said, “I thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support since the incident happened. He has given us the support to ensure that we move the locomotive and the coaches and fix the rail line so that we will be back in operation.

READ ALSO

“From what I have seen, I also want to commend the Managing Director of NRC and his team because they are on site, as you can see, day and night, trying to restore normalcy after the incident.

“Actually, the incident occurred at a point where we have two rail lines. Normally, we are running around two trains at a time. So, there are points where the two trains will interchange.

“So, normally, we have a point there. That is where the accident occurred. However, I am not in a position now to pre-empt the investigation, to say why the incident happened.

“I am here with the team from the Ministry of Transportation, the Director of Railway and all his engineers, and even the committee doing the investigation. The CCECC officials are here, civil society organisations, and we are here to ensure we do justice to the investigation.

“I also want to commend the MD of CCECC and his team. He has been very supportive of our ministry and of the NRC since the incident occurred.

“At the time the accident occurred, the locomotive was carrying eight coaches. We have successfully moved four out of the place, and we are trying to fix the infrastructure so that we have a bigger crane, so that we can move the coaches and all the locomotives that are on the site.

“In shaa Allah, in the next 48 hours, we will be able to move all of them out of the site. After that, if we don’t have weather challenges, in the next 10 days, we are going to restore the line.”

Alkali explained that 150 metres were affected by the accident, explaining the government’s intentions towards curbing such an incident permanently

“It is only about 150 metres that were affected. So, it’s not too long. We will be able to fix the sleepers, the pallets, and the rail track so that we can be back in operation. It is a cardinal responsibility of government to provide welfare for its citizens.”

“The teams are doing their best to ensure that such does not happen again. However, it is the outcome of the investigation that will reveal what actually happened. Then we will look at it and ensure it doesn’t happen again, by the grace of God Almighty.” he said

New Telegraph recalls that some portions of the rail tracks and coaches were damaged last Tuesday when the Abuja-Kaduna train derailed at Asham Station.

There were 618 passengers, comprising 583 passengers, 15 crew members of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), one medical personnel, eight cleaners, and 11 catering workers onboard when the train derailment occurred.