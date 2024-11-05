Abuja/Kaduna Road: FG Terminates ₦740bn Contract With Julius Berger

Share

Following the seven-day ultimatum given to Julius Berger, the Federal Government has terminated the ₦740bn contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna dual carriageway with the company over non-performance.

In a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed on Monday said the contract was terminated after the notice of termination to the company for the completion of the project, elapsed on Monday, November 4.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that Last month the Minister of Works, David Umahi issued a seven-day ultimatum to the company to accept FG’s offer of N740.79bn for the completion of the 82km section II of the road.

According to Umahi, the delay in mobilizing to the site despite the approved funds by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was causing untold hardship to the road users and FG was at the receiving end of the situation.

The Minister also said it had held different discussions with the company over several months, however, the discussions failed to yield results.

While the Kaduna-Zaria section has been completed and the Zaria-Kano section is almost done, the Abuja-Kaduna section has recorded 27 per cent progress in six years.

Umahi also accused the company of playing politics with the highway to make the current administration look bad.

Share

Please follow and like us: