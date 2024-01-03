Abuja Insecurity Situation Worsen, Kidnappers Injure 2 Police Officers

…Many people feared kidnapped

The lingering insecurity in Abuja suburbs, especially Bwari Area Council has worsened with two Police officers reportedly Injured by bandits, while also kidnapping an unspecified number of people.

New Telegraph gathered that the armed bandits on early Wednesday morning struck again at the Zuma community, located in the Bwari Area council, where they allegedly attacked some Police officers, injuring two.

A resident of the community who pleaded anonymity confirmed that while the injured officers had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, the families of the victims were yet to be reached by the bandits.

Recall that Kuduru and Azu communities, both within Bwari Area Council have been reportedly attacked between December 23rd and 31st, kidnapping many.

Also, some neighbouring communities bordering Abuja and Niger state have also been reported as the hibernation point for the bandits.

Particularly, the Garam village one of the communities, just 5 minutes drive from Bwari Town, have been attacked severally.

During the Yuletide, on Saturday, December 23, bandits invaded the Garam community, which is a five-minute drive from Bwari killing a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, while kidnapping 13 other people.

On Thursday, December 28, bandits again invaded Kuduru, which shares a boundary with Garam, and kidnapped 18 persons.

A resident of Garam, who identified herself as Mrs. Juliana said the first house the bandits entered, they asked for the house of their target.

New Telegraph has also confirmed that many residents, especially non-natives, within the Bwari and other border communities are already fleeing their homes, in search of Safe havens.

Meanwhile, as at the time this report was filled, FCT Police Command was yet to confirm or deny that it’s officers were injured by the bandits during the operations, or the kidnapping of the people.