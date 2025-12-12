Abuja Igbo Community Tasks Shettima Over Fate Of S’East Infrastructure

The Igbo Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has tasked the Vice President Kashim Shettima to translate his admiration of the Igbos in the South East to ensuring that the area is supported with the enabling infrastructure for them to thrive.

The body also lamented the huge socioeconomic marginalisation of the Igbos in the country despite their great contributions towards growing Nigeria’s economy.

According to the statement issued by the President of Igbo Community in Abuja, Engr Ikenna-Ellis Ezenekwe and the Secretary General, Comrade Chinwoke Onah, the glowing comments of the Vice President Shettima to the enterprising spirit of the Igbos are not enough, but what comes into sharp focus is that the Nigerian government needs to revive the abandoned and forgotten infrastructures in the area.

“The Igbo Community Association, FCT, acknowledges Vice President Shettima’s glowing accolades for the Igbo-speaking people at the Imo Economic Summit”

“While we appreciate the recognition, we emphasise that actions speak louder than words. The Bola Tinubu administration’s policies, like previous ones, seem to perpetuate the marginalisation of the South East region”

“The lack of significant investment in railway and seaport upgrades in the region is stark”

“Political appointments and employment opportunities also appear to bypass the South East, contradicting the administration’s rhetoric”

“We urge the administration to practice what it preaches, ensuring equal opportunities and development for all regions. The Igbo people are willing participants in Nigeria’s growth, seeking a level playing ground, not mere lip service”

“It’s time for tangible actions that demonstrate the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and regional balance. We await concrete steps to address these concerns,” the statement read.