Abuja Igbo Community Decries SEDC Activities 6 Months After

The Igbo Community in Abuja Federal Capital Territory (FTC) has expressed its disappointment over the silence and near inactivity of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) six months after it was established.

The body further lamented what it called the dormancy of the key players in the Commission querying if the establishment was more of job for the boys as the Commission has not made any move in the area of impacting in the socioeconomic development of the geopolitical zone.

According to the President-General of the Igbo Community in Abuja Engr Ikenna- Ellis Ezenekwe in a statement, it is expected that the organisation would drive the process of making the economy of the zone selfsustaining but regretted that the organisation is more of grandstanding.

“There was hope that the regional development Commissions will work to accelerate infrastructural development like never seen before. “But over six months since its formation, nothing has been done and nothing real has been started.

No signs or indications of any form of activity has been seen or witnessed. “And it has become a joy killer for the people of the South East who welcomed the SEDC. “For this reason, the Igbo Community in Abuja is no longer sure what the true objectives behind the formation of the SEDC are. “Was it truly the purpose of straightening the infrastructural integrity of the region or was it for settlement of the “boys”?