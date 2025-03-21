Share

The National Hospital Abuja has formalized partnerships with four private institutions namely Nile University, Cosmopolitan University, Yangongwo College of Nursing Sciences, and Concerned Medix Foundation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers in Nigeria.

During the signing ceremony, the Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said this initiative aligns with the current administration’s policy to expand training capacities within the country.

He emphasized that this collaboration reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to broadening the training of health workers, addressing gaps created by workforce migration, and maintaining high standards through the Regulatory and Professional Schools Division of the Hospital Services Department of the Ministry.

Pate noted that while Nigerian health workers are highly sought after internationally due to their robust training, this trend poses challenges to domestic healthcare service delivery.

He said, “If we weren’t training them, they wouldn’t have been attractive to other countries. But because Nigerian health workers are known, are well trained, people come to take them.”

To mitigate the impact of this migration, the government is adopting a progressive stance to train more healthcare professionals, ensuring that even if some depart, a substantial number will remain to serve locally.

The Minister also noted the critical role of the private sector in achieving the government’s objectives, given the mixed healthcare system comprising both public and private facilities and institutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “So, the private sector has a space, and I am very pleased that you have joined hands with the National Hospital to be able to really see how the capabilities of the hospital can help you train more of the clinicians.”

Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Raji Mahmud, commended President Tinubu’s prioritization of healthcare system improvements.

He expressed optimism that the collaboration formalized through the MoU would significantly increase the training capacity for the healthcare workforce.

Mahmud explained that three of the four partnering institutions are primarily focused on training medical students and nurses, and this partnership will facilitate their clinical training at the National Hospital, Abuja.

