Abuja HIV Prevalence Rate Still 0.8% – NACA

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has debunked reports quoting a high prevalence rate of people living with HIV in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs and Protocol Unit of NACA, Toyin Aderibigbe on Monday in Abuja, maintained that the prevalence rate of HIV in Abuja remains at 0.8%, while the prevalence rate of HIV in the country stood at 1.3%.

Reacting to a report where the majority of those tested at an outreach claimed to have been conducted in Abuja returned positive for HIV, NACA insisted that it was impossible to have 60% of people tested in one programme positive for HIV.

NACA further cautioned against the use of false statistics or inaccurate data in trying to drive home the messages of HIV/STD prevention, safe sexual practices, and abstinence.

The statement reads: “We wish After conducting a thorough investigation and reaching out to The Nigerian Red Cross Society (@nrcs_ng), along with our other implementing partners, Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and relevant stakeholders, we can confirm that the statement is entirely untrue.

“There was no such outreach conducted in Abuja, and the claim that 119 people tested positive out of 197 is false. The accurate data shows that Abuja’s HIV prevalence rate remains at 0.8% while Nigeria as a whole has a prevalence rate of 1.3%. Additionally, it is essential to clarify that no outreach anywhere in Nigeria could yield a positive rate of 60%. Such a high prevalence rate is not possible in Nigeria or any other country.

“As the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, we are dedicated to promoting safe sexual practices, including advocating for abstinence and the correct use of condoms to prevent the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. However, we strongly condemn the use of false statistics to drive this critical message. It is essential to disseminate accurate information to effectively combat HIV/AIDS and promote public health.

“We urge all Nigerians to be faithful to their partners and consistently practice safe sex to protect themselves and others from HIV and other infections. Remember, health is wealth, and each of us must take responsibility for our well-being.”