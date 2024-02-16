Abuja: FCCPC Seal Up Sahad Stores Over Extortion, Misleading Prices

…as Sahad Stores risks N100m fine

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed up popular Sahad Stores, located at Area 11 Abuja, for short-changing customers through misleading price tags on their products.

Sahad Stores may have to pay a N100 million fine for the nefarious act as a result of the seal-up as stipulated by law.

Officials of the FCCPC led by its Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abudullahi stormed the Sahad Stores premises at about 9:20 am armed with heavy security men.

Before evacuating all staff from the six-storey building, the EVC after speaking to a representative of Sahad Stores management, interrogated the price of some goods which, unfortunately, was different from the price on the system.

Further explanation and investigation by the FCCPC enforcement team showed that there were different prices on the same goods from the same manufacturer, while some goods from the same manufacturer but different brands had the same price tag on the shelf whereas the prices in the system were different for each different brand.

Despite pleas from the management, the EVC insisted the Store must be sealed before any further plea would be listened to. He added that a verification exercise would still have to be conducted alongside strict monitoring to ensure appropriate prices were displayed on all goods.

Details later…