Abuja: FCCPC Busts Deceptive Rice Weight Claims In Garki Modern Market

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) operation on the spot check at Garki Modern Market in Abuja led to the busting of cheating in rice measurements by desperate rice sellers..

This action was part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and interests, as mandated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, particularly under Sections 17(l)(s), 116(2), 124, 125, 138, and 155.

The operation, FCCPC said in a statement issued by its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi aimed to verify the accuracy of product claims on 25kg and 50kg bags of rice.

” Our findings revealed discrepancies between the weight claims and the actual content. Such practices not only violate the FCCPA but also exploit consumers through deceptive means.

“Consequently, we have issued summons to the perpetrators. They are required to appear before the Commission and provide a written undertaking to cease these deceptive practices.

“A Mutual Supervisory Understanding (MSU) will also be issued to monitor compliance”.

“As we approach the festive season, like every other season, the FCCPC encourages consumers to demand and insist on full value for money.

“We advise verifying the weight of rice packages to align with stated claims and report any inconsistencies through the complaint tab on our website ”

In accordance with Section 125 of the FCCPA, businesses must not make false or deceptive representations about material facts to consumers. Section 138 further places liability on manufacturers, importers, distributors, and suppliers for breach of implied obligations by law, including product claims.