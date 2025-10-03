Abuja Estate Feud: Property Firm Denounces Kojo Mensah

…Says It Authorised Suit Against FCTA

The Management of a property firm, Houses For Africa Nigeria Ltd, on Friday, disclosed that it authorised the filing of a legal action against the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), following the recent unlawful demolition of structures in high-brow River Park Estate, on the order of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

Consequently, the firm has denounced claims by one Kojo Mensah, who purportedly claimed that he did not authorise such action filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, A.A. Malik.

The management of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd further clarified that Kojo Mensah, one of the three Ghanaians and their lawyer Abu Arome, who tried to illegally take over the company in 2024, which led to them being charged with a 26-count charge before the FCT High Court, have no authority to issue disclaimer in matters pertaining the company, insisting they are are unrepentant.

The property developer further stated in a release that it duly authorised the legal firm of Anthony. A Malik, (SAN) to file the suit between Paulo Homes Ltd & Anor vs FCT Minister & Anor.

The firm expressed dismay that persons who are facing criminal charges are still the ones issuing press releases trying to disclaim bona fide Directors and duly authorised lawyers working with Houses For Africa Ltd.

“They are impostors, doing everything humanly possible to evade arraignment in the law court over alleged corporate forgery, impersonation, etc, Houses For Africa stated.

It therefore advised the public against transacting any business with the Ghanaians in respect of River Park Estate, Houses For Africa and Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd pending the determination of the criminal charge, which has been taken over by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The firm wondered why persons who are facing a 26-count criminal charge at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Gwarimpa, are the ones calling rightful owners of the property company impostors.

Management of Houses For Africa was reacting to a report purportedly issued by one Kojo Mensah, 2nd defendant in the criminal charge, calling out and warning Anthony Malik (SAN), over the suit he filed in court on behalf of Houses For Africa Ltd, against unlawful demolitions at River Park Estate.

A Director in Houses for Africa and founder of Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd, Dr Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, had recently issued a statement in which he stated that he authorised Anthony Maliki (SAN) and Oluwabunmi Adebiyi Esq to file the suit against the FCT Minister over illegal demolitions at River Park Estate.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Police has preferred a 26-count charge against a Nigerian lawyer, Abu Arome, and three Ghanaians, namely Sam Jonah, a Knight of the British Empire (KBE), Kojo Ansah Mensah, Victor Quainoo, and a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd.

The accused persons are billed for arraignment before the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who directed that the case file be transferred to his office, and the matter is coming up on November 11, 2025.

The charge marked CR/402/205, filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, was dated 25th, but filed on June 26th 2025, and endorsed by Isa Garba (esq.), prosecuting counsel, legal/prosecution section, Force headquarters, Abuja.

By the charge, the initial complainant (IGP), had stated that the defendants are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the forgery of company documents in a bid to illegally take over Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd, and Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd.

According to the police investigations report, the accused persons had illegally increased the company’s share capital by 99,000,000 and allocated the 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures, also falsely presenting themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their alleged fraudulent activities.

In a bid to prove its case of fraud, forgery, impersonation, etc, against the defendants, the police had listed alongside the charge several exhibits, namely letters of petition to the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police FCT Command respectively.

Also attached to the charge are copies of the final police investigation report; police investigation report; statements of the Defendants; and a letter of relinquishment of 8,000,000 shares allegedly signed by John Townley Johnson on Houses for Africa Holding Inc. letterhead.

Other exhibits the police are relying on to prove their case against the Ghanaians include, board resolution of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd dated 9th September 2013, appointing and removing directors, various status reports of Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd, and that of Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd.

The charge was also accompanied by forensic reports from KeyForensics Ltd and the Nigerian Police.

Furthermore, the board resolution used to remove Nigerian Directors from Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd/Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd; board resolution used to increase share capital of Houses for Africa, and Jonahcapital; and title documents processed in Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd were equally listed as exhibits by the police.

While the charge is pending in court, Management of Houses For Africa Ltd are alerting Nigerians on the activities of these accused persons, who it alleges are going about bragging that their arraignment would never materialise in the court.

The management of Houses for Africa and Jonahcapital hereby alerts members of the public to disregard all the media antics of Kojo Mensah and his cohorts, who, despite a forensic report detailing their crimes in attempting to take over the company, still go around paying bloggers and media to misinform the public.