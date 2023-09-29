Abuja Environment Hit by Blackout

Some areas in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja were from Wednesday to yesterday (Thursday) plunged into blackout.

The areas affected by the power outage included: Garki Area 1, Garki Area 2, Garki 3, Part of Garki 11 ( Garki 2 )FCDA Quarters, Rita Lori, CBN Quarters, Residential Homes/ Apartments,

Hotels, Area 2 Shopping Center, Area 2 Market, Area 1 Shopping Center and Area 1 Plaza. Other areas are the American Embassy, the Canadian Embassy, the Burkina Faso Embassy,

the United Nations Building in Abuja, the Egyptian Embassy, the Ghanaian Embassy over 20 Embassy’s Consulate’s/Office, UBA Garki Area 3 Regional Headquarters and Unity Bank Garki Area 3.