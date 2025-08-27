Abuja Demolition: When Wailing Squatters Failed To Stop Bulldozers

The crushing and “retaking” of some places regarded as dark spots by the Ministerial Taskforce in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has been ongoing for more than a week now.

To residents of the nation’s capital, the sight of the merciless heavy bulldozers and the law enforcers who merely struggle to conceal their emotions, the demolition is not new.

To them, it was only a series in the judgmental actions often designed against people who refused to heed to official warnings to always stay away from doing anything in any unapproved spaces. However, the recent onslaught by the taskforce at some places in Abuja reveals certain things that need escalation.

Apo shanties

Recently, the skies opened up over Apo District but the rain that was pouring in torrent was the least of the worries for hundreds of squatters whose makeshift homes were reduced to rubble within hours. What had once been a patchwork of zinc shacks, tarpaulin shelters, and small kiosks selling provisions were all turned into a wasteland of rumbles made of broken wood and twisted iron as bulldozers rolled into the area.

The exercise, supervised by sternlooking security operatives, was one of such law enforcements that shredded the hopes of many and also reduced the expectations of many to a mirage. It was a moment of grief and hard to conceal emotions, seeing families clutched at mattresses, buckets, and cooking pots and anything they could salvage, while their roofs caved in from the onslaught of the heavy machines.

More heart-breaking was seeing some children, who knew no other place as home, cried in confusion as their parents hurriedly dragged them to safety.

While the rains drenched almost everything in the open on the day, the dwellers of this informal settlement tucked into the district’s fringes, had no other option than to accept their fate. To some of the distressed squatters, the downpour was nothing compared to the storm that had just descended upon their homes and makeshift business centres.

Anguish

“It was unexpected,” said Stephen Obiozor, a trader, who sold soft drinks and food in one of the kiosks. His voice cracked as he pointed at the debris. Obiozor, who is also the Chairman of the Association living on this illegal settlement, said: “They didn’t give us enough time. This demolition has thrown us into untold hardship. We are not criminals, only people trying to survive.

Most of us were even permitted by the landowners to stay here.” He further lamented that nearly 200 people had made the cluster of shelters their home. For them, Apo was more than a squatter’s camp, it was a foothold in the city, a place where they could run small businesses, send their children to nearby schools, and dream of a better future.

FCTA justifies action

No matter how much the tears of these victims drenched their bodies, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said the exercise would not stop.

According to them, the shanties and other shelters illegally erected at many of these unapproved spaces, provide hibernation points to criminals that threaten national security. In their estimation, once the peace and security of the nation’s capital is threatened, the whole country would be affected.

The authorities have consistently said that the settlements were an eyesore and a security risk. Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control, defended the demolition as part of a wider effort to restore order and strengthen security in Abuja. He said: “None of such illegal settlements will be spared.”

According to Galadima: “The area was originally designated for residential purposes, with plots already allocated. Unfortunately, the allottees failed to develop their plots on time. Now, we are reclaiming it.” He explained that the site lies along a critical road corridor; the S20, an extension of Oladipo Diya Street that runs through FHA Apo to Guzape 2.

“The road is clearly defined, and so are the plots. We cannot allow makeshift structures to obstruct development,” he insisted. A few days after the Apo’ Cashew Garden was visited and demolished by the FCT Ministerial Taskforce, they also located another alleged dark spot in Apo District. This time, it was one of the undeveloped spaces located within the Apo Resettlement District area. This place is also dotted with clusters of cashew plantations, planted by the indigenous Gbaygi people for economic purposes.

This spot had been taken over by people, who turned it into relaxation centres, with different activities thriving there. Before the invasion of the Ministerial Taskforce, this alleged dark spot was notorious for both positive and negative activities. The neighbourhood of this place defended it as the place for recreational activities and other social functions.

These notwithstanding, security operatives alleged that the place was also a harbinger of elements that trouble state security and peace. The day this place was demolished, police officers attached to Apo Division of the FCT Police Command cheered. They expressed excitement over the demolition of one the identified notorious criminal hideouts within the Apo Settlement Cadastral Zone district.

The officers, though couldn’t speak to newsmen, owing to official restrictions, but visited the site while the task force’s bulldozers were pulling down the makeshift shelters and the clusters of cashew trees said to be providing hibernation point to the alleged criminals, said the place had been one of the flash points in Apo.

Confirming the concerns of the Police, Galadima said that it has been established by verifiable intelligence that the place has been contributing to the insecurity of Apo and environ. He disclosed that the place is not just a dark spot, but there have been reports of killings by miscreants within the environment, making the area a huge security threat to other residents.

Galadima further said: “This is part of the continuation of the city sanitation and exercise to rid the city of criminal elements. So this place has been identified as one of the notorious dark spots. I recall also efforts were made in the past, but this time around we came in to do a total clearance of the place. “There are credible and verifiable security and intelligence reports about these locations.

Instances where some people were even killed around this place. “So, for the fact that this place was identified as a dark spot, it’s enough for this exercise to continue. So that’s why we’re here and we will make sure that we clear this place once and for all. Unlike before that we just come and push the shanties. This time around we are going to remove everything and even fence the place.”

According to Galadima, the FCT administration has devised a strategy to keep miscreants away from recovered green areas and empty plots of land. “We have applied many options but this time around, we are going to devise a new strategy which I won’t like to say now. By the time we take action, then you people will see and identify that this is a new strategy for handling some of these crises,” he added.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Olumuji, who represented the Director, FCTA Director, Security Department, Adamu Gwary, confirmed that reports available to them showed that the residents around the area have at various times complained about the criminal activities of the place. He further disclosed that apart from the place being a hub for suspected armed robbers, illicit drug peddling has also been thriving in the area.

“We have issues like illicit drug peddling and sales here and intake. We have issues of armed robbery and even house breaking within this environment,” he said. Adding: “Just so you know, some few weeks ago there was this attack on the residents that the criminal element used as a cover.

Thank God for the good response time of the Nigerian police and sister agencies that were able to repel them. “Over 50 armed robbers came here to attack the residents here. But the quick response from the FCT Police Command and sister agencies prevented that attack from snowballing.”

Worrisome patterns of eviction

But for many Abuja residents, the demolition in Apo’s Cashew Garden was not surprising, it was only the latest in a series of evictions that have marked the city’s history.

Since the 1990s when the Federal Capital was moved from Lagos to Abuja, successive administrations have embarked on periodic demolition exercises, citing the need to preserve the city’s master plan.

Informal settlements in places like Mpape, Galadimawa, Durumi, and Lugbe have been cleared at different times, often leaving thousands displaced and with little or no compensation. Human rights groups have repeatedly criticised these actions, warning that while the city’s skyline grows with modern estates and luxury apartments, the urban poor are being pushed further into the margins.

Experts flay approach

Human rights advocates argue that demolitions without adequate alternatives only deepen poverty. Suleiman Nankok, a human rights lawyer, said: “This is a humanitarian crisis disguised as urban planning.

“Nigeria is a signatory to international covenants that prohibit forced evictions without due process and resettlement. What we see in Apo is a violation of dignity.

“The government cannot just push people into the rain without a plan for where they should go.” Another perspective on the issue was provided by an Urban Planning practitioner, Mr Joe Mandal, who questioned whether Abuja’s development model has adapted to the realities of a rapidly growing population.

He said: “Abuja was designed in the 1970s for a population of less than one million. Today, the metro area is pushing towards six million. “You cannot apply the original master plan rigidly while ignoring the fact that ordinary Nigerians need affordable housing. If you clear every settlement without providing low-cost alternatives, you are creating a cycle of displacement.”

Civil society groups echo this concern. Deji Adeyanju, one of the leaders of the Concerned Nigerians Movement, has said that the FCTA ought to provide: “A balanced development goals with social justice, ensuring that the poor are not permanently excluded from the city they help to build.”

Lives hanging in the balance

The clash between the city’s grand design and the everyday struggle of its poorest residents is stark. While government officials speak of “reclaiming” land for planned development, families like Obiozor’s face an immediate crisis, where to sleep, how to feed their children, and whether their fragile dreams can survive another displacement. By nightfall, smoke still rose from piles of splintered woods and twisted irons in Apo.

Families sat quietly on the edges of the ruins, their belongings stacked in soggy heaps. Many had no idea where they would go next. “We are citizens too,” Obiozor whispered, almost to himself.

“We just needed a place to live.” In Apo that day, as bulldozers rumbled away and rain beat down on the homeless, Abuja’s relentless march toward modernity clashed once again with the silent tears of its most vulnerable.