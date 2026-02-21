Abuja Decides: ADC Accuses Wike Of Interference

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike of interfering in the Area Council elections in the territory.

ADC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the Minister’s movement around various polling units in Abuja under the guise of monitoring the elections.

The party recalled that Wike unilaterally imposed a curfew on potential voters, and said such represents direct interference in the election.

“He is not a registered voter in the FCT, and as a known partisan and cabinet Minister, Wike has no constitutional role in the election exercise.

“His presence during active voting is therefore not only vexatious and meddlesome, but also risks intimidating voters and officials,” ADC stated.

The party said it has received reports of voter suppression and intimidation in parts of the FCT, including alleged collaboration between the agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some security personnel.

“We also note disruptions to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which has remained inaccessible even as results are being collated.

“We find this a curious coincidence and call on INEC to urgently restore full IReV functionality, with a clear public explanation of the disruption,” ADC demanded.

It, however, urged its agents and voters to remain calm but vigilant, and to document all incidents.