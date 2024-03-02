Abuja Court Grants Forfeiture Of Second Multi-Million Dollars Oil Bunkering Ship To FG

…Orders forfeiture of MT HARBOR SPIRIT to FG, second one within one week.

…Arraignment of crew members Friday

A private security outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) has won another battle in the war against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

Tantita, operated by Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka) Tompolo, has secured the forfeiture of two illegal bunkering vessels to the Federal Government in less than a week.

Two Federal High Courts, sitting in Abuja, ordered the forfeiture of MT Kali and MT Harbor Spirit, to the federal government.

The courts also ordered the sale of the stolen crude oil contained in the impounded ocean-going equipments by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

It directed that the proceeds from the exercise be deposited by NNPCL in an interest yielding account to be determined by Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court.

The vessels were arrested by the operatives of TSSNL, in conjunction with the special task force set up by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admial Emmanuel Ogalla.

The MT Kali was arrested while siphoning crude oil from the Pennington Oil field of the Anglo-Dutch energy giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Bayelsa State, on January 11, 2024.

Twenty crew members, including community boys’ accomplices, were arrested in the operation.

Investigations into the arrest of MT Kali were being intensified as operatives of Tantita apprehended MT Harbor Spirit weeks after, on February 4th.

The Moldovian vessel was caught while stealing crude oil from Sengana oilfields in the coastal axis of Bayelsa State.

Delivering an interim order of forfeiture in the case filed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, Justice J.K. Omotosho, ordered that MT Harbor Spirit and its content be forfeited to the federal government pending when any party might show cause why the order should not be made final within 6 months.

According to the certified true copy of the order obtained by our correspondent, the court directed that an affidavit of compliance with its order be filed within 72 hours after the sale of the confiscated petroleum products contained in the ship.

A five-count charge was slammed against the vessel and its crew in case number FHC/ABJ/CR/60/2024. The charges were deposed to by Mr Idris Abdullahi Mohammed, a Chief Superintendent of Police, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPI) headed by Mr Lot Lantoh Garba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

A sister federal high court, in Abuja, in an earlier landmark judgement, ordered the forfeiture of MT Kali and its content to the federal authorities.

The police in the Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/18/2024 B/W: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE V. MT KALI & 22 ORS, had arraigned the vessel and its 22 crew members before Justice J.O. Abdulmalik.

Justice Abdulmalik also granted the motion for the interim forfeiture of MT Kali & her content to the federal government.