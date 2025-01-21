Abuja Court Declines Hearing Suspended Edo LG Chairmen’s Matter

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday declined to hear the case filed by the suspended 18 Edo State local government chairmen, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

The suit was filed by the suspended chairmen to seek an order of status quo ante bellum to restrain Governor Monday Okpebholo from giving effect to the house of assembly’s resolution for their removal.

Justice Emeka Nwite had adjourned the matter to Monday for a hearing of a Motion on Notice for an interlocutory injunction filed by the suspended chairmen.

When the matter came up, the judge informed the lawyers to the parties that upon an application by counsel for the 1st to 5th defendants, the case file had been transferred to the Benin Division of the court.

