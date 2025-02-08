Abuja Continental Hotel unveils memorable Valentine’s offerings

Share

As couples, lovers, and fun seekers look to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2025, Abuja Continental Hotel, is pulling all stops to ensure an enthralling and memorable treats for its numerous in-house and walk-in-guests.

The hotel management has disclosed that it is creating lasting memories for couples and lovers as its invite them to discover a world of romance and elegance through its specially curated offerings that guarantee immersive experience.

With a hugely discounted room rates of it various categories, guests may also enjoy exclusive room upgrades (subject to availability) and the luxury of a late check-out, therefore providing ample leisure time for guests to stay around to savour the serenity of the top rated hospitality home and its uniquely designed packages for the season. The hotel’s romantic packages include a delightful in-room breakfast for two, setting the stage for a day filled with love.

Couples can unwind further with a 30-minute Swedish massage, complemented by an additional 15 minutes, ensuring complete relaxation.

Guests will also earn double loyalty points during their stay, enhancing the experience with rewards for their future visits. Ladi Kwali Sports Village, which is fitted with a luxurious pool, state-of-the-art techno gymnasium, and a number of sports facilities, including Padel ball, Pickleball and tennis, is one of the prime locations for couples and lovers to relax, bond and interact as never before.

Given the hotel’s wide range of gourmet outlets, an array of romantic and exquisite dining options await guests. The various spots to visit for sumptuous culinary treats include; Obudu Grill Restaurant, where couples will be treated to a lavish Valentine’s buffet and Soho Restaurant for more intimate dining experience.

Dinner hours also hold a lot of promises with savoury gastronomy treats on offer at both Obudu and Soho restaurants, expectedly will be made over to reflect the Valentine mood. Among its exclusive treats, Soho Restaurant will offer romantically curated love tent for two, gift box and a stunning rose for the lady.

The hotel’s Executive, Chef Laurent Mathieu and his team, are primed for this special occasion, as they look forward to treat guests to some of the specially curated theme offerings and chef’s delight as never before.

On this year’s Valentine’s Day, Abuja Continental will not just be a destination, but an imaginative and creative canvas for love stories, where couples can create cherished memories that last a lifetime.

For the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels (Lagos and Abuja continental), Karl Hala, two hotels offer incredible propositions as he beckoned guests to, “Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at our luxurious hotels in Lagos and Abuja, where romance meets elegance in unforgettable settings.

‘‘Whether you’re looking for a dreamy weekend escape with indulgent spa treatments and gourmet dining at Abuja Continental, or a captivating getaway with special surprises and live entertainment at Lagos and Abuja Continental, we have the perfect experience waiting for you. Let us set the stage for cherished moments and timeless memories with exclusive packages designed to ignite romance.

‘‘Book your enchanting Valentine’s experience now and make every moment magical.”

Share

Please follow and like us: