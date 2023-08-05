Abuja Continental Hotel Names Kingsley New Executive Chef

The culinary offerings of Abuja Continental Hotel is expected to present guests exciting and improved dining experience following the appointment of Wayne Kingsley as the new Executive Chef of the hotel. He is expected to give a new flip and flavours to the hotel’s gastronomic treats.

The new executive chef is a talented culinary artist with over three decades (37 years) of experience, working with Michelin star chefs at world class hotels and has a distinguished track record as a consummate hotelier. He is highly regarded within the industry, having worked on multiple continents, according to him, expansive experience as well as the opportunity to further hone his culinary expertise on creating scrumptious, exotic, and flavourful meals.

In a press statement signed by the hotel’s the Director of Sales and Marketing, Vindi Suleiman, the hotel noted, “Our new connoisseur chef hails from South Africa and has gained immense experience raging from serving in five-star hotels such as De Vere Park Hotel High Street, Kensington London, Migration Luxury Tented Camp Serengeti, Blues Restaurant Zanzibar, The Grand Palm Hotel Casino Convention Resort – Sun City Resort; ‘‘Radisson Blu Waterfront to cooking for various celebrities such as Christopher Lambert, King Zwelithini, Heads of State – Iconic and Legendary Nelson Mandela, Dr Ian Kama the Prime Minister of France, India, and Germany among many others.’’

The hotel stated that Kingsley is a three- time nominee for the Master Chef South Africa judge position, ‘‘Wayne’s other achievements include Judge for the Tsogo Sun International Food and Beverage Culinary Challenge, facilitator of the National Professional Cookery Certificate -Nationally in South Africa and opening catering of the Women’s Parliament in Cape Town.

‘‘Kingsley continues to be in the vanguard of delivering indelible culinary experiences, having been trained by some of the best international chefs such as Martin Kobald and Tony Murphy of Compass Group U.K. “We are excited to have Chef Kingsley join our team, his passion for elevated dining, delightful surprises, and culinary adventure, creating mind opening and soul lifting cuisine makes him a perfect fit for this position.

‘‘Kingsley will play a significant role in the evolution and continuing development of our culinary teams. His cooking mastery is guaranteed to deliver memorable dining experiences for our guests and would add excitingly fresh and innovative new line of menus with primary focus on nutrition and wellness in line with international standards, implementing our chef development playbook as well as identifying areas for quality improvement with a view to achieving the highest standards of excellence at the operations level. ‘‘We are happy to welcome Chef Wayne Kingsley to our Abuja Continental family.’’