Abuja Continental Hotel Emerges Tops At IHTEF 8.0 Bed-making Competition

Abuja Continental Hotel has emerged as the exceptional Housekeeping Hotel at the prestigious Bed-Making Competition organised by International tality and Tourism Expo and Forum (IHTEF), dubbed Abuja Hotel Expo, at its recently concluded conference in Abuja.

Chibuikem Diala, Executive Director of IHTEF, said the bed-making compe-tition award was instituted to promote skills development, workforce empow-erment, and sustainable practices within the hospitality industry, and to spotlight frontline talent and honour the vital role of housekeeping.

Akpa David Chinonso of Abuja Con-tinental Hotel was awarded the prize for demonstrating exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism in the highly com-petitive field.

Elated Kevin Brett, General Manager of Abuja Continental, said the team’s win is a testament to the hotel’s unwavering com-mitment to excellence and sustainability in the hospitality sector.

He described Chinonso as a dedicated member of the Abuja Continental house-keeping team whose emergence in the highly competitive Bed-Making Com-petition, securing first place amid fierce competition from hospitality profession-als across Nigeria, is a source of joy and prestige to the hotel .

“We are incredibly proud of David and the entire housekeeping team for this out-standing achievement,” Brett said.

The IHTEF Conference, he noted serves as a cornerstone for promoting advocacy for excellence, sustainability, and innova-tion within Africa’s hospitality sector.

According to him, the Bed-Making Competition, which forms a core part of the event, is designed to recognise the finest in housekeeping skills while fos-tering a spirit of creativity, quality, and professionalism among Africa’s leading hospitality establishments.

Brett expressed appreciation to Abu-ja Continental’s housekeeping team for demonstrating exceptional skill, preci-sion, and attention to detail, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to excellence and sustainability.

‘‘The team’s win reinforces Abuja Con-tinental’s dedication to the values of ex-cellence and sustainability, reflecting the hotel’s overarching mission to elevate the standard of African hospitality,’’ he said.

The GM noted further that the recog-nition comes at a significant time when the hospitality industry is evolving and striving towards more sustainable and innovative practices. Abuja Continental remains at the forefront of these devel

