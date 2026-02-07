Abuja Continental Hotel Delights With ‘Be My Valentine’ Theme

At Abuja Continental Hotel, romance is in the air as the hotel’s serenades lovers with the Valentine’s Day theme of; Be my Valentine.

It will be quite a fascinating and colourful occasion for lovebirds, as the hotel entices with sumptuous Valentine’s Day Dining among others.

The hotel offers couples a range of romantic dining experiences, each care- fully crafted to provide an unforgettable evening.

The “Be My Valentine” dining packages include; poolside romance, SoHo Restaurant dinner, and Obudu Exclusive private dinner.

Each package is designed to provide a unique and memorable experience, with exquisite cuisine and exceptional service.

The General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel, Aurelio Giraudo disclosed that the hotel’s Valentine’s Day dining options are designed to cater to all tastes and preferences.

“We’ve curated packages that blend romance with our signature luxury and African hospitality,” he says. SoHo Restaurant , he notes offers a stylish Valentine’s dinner, featuring a specially curated set menu with the Obudu Exclusive private dinner providing a luxurious experience, meticulously crafted for unforgettable moments.

While Richard Mutanda says the hotel’s dining options are designed to pro- vide couples with a unique and memorable experience.

“Our packages are designed to create meaningful, high-end moments in the heart of Abuja.” According to him, the hotel’s Valentine’s Day celebrations also feature a range of special events and activities, including; live music and surprises.

Couples can choose from a range of luxurious rooms and suites, each carefully designed to provide the ultimate relaxation experience.

The hotel’s world-class amenities and exceptional service ensure that every moment is cherished. Richard stresses the hotel’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, which is evident in every aspect of its Valentine’s Day offerings.

From the exquisite dining options to the exceptional service, every detail is carefully crafted to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Aurelio puts it thus: “We are dedicated to making this season truly special, ensuring every couple leaves with cherished memories.”

The GM discloses that the hotel’s Valentine’s Day packages are available between February 13 and 15, with bookings now opened.

He urges fun seekers and lovebirds not to miss the opportunity to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.