Abuja Continental Hotel Clinches Distinguished Legacy Award

Abuja Continental Hotel (ACH) has been honored with the Distinguished Legacy Award for its out- standing contributions to elevating hospitality standards in Nigeria’s capital city. The award was presented by Edvans Consult Limited, in collaboration with the Institute of Hospitality (UK, Nigeria Region) and the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATH- CON).

The recognition celebrates the hotel’s enduring commitment to excellence, operational innovation, and its impact on the nation’s hospitality landscape. Both Edvans Consult Ltd and the Institute of Hospitality have been instrumental partners in the Distinguished Legacy Award initiative, designed to recognize visionary leadership, sustainable operations, and lasting contributions within Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The presentation took place at the second edition of the Hotel Owners’ Dinner Outreach; a premier annual gathering of key stakeholders, investors, regulators, and innovators, shaping the future of the Nigerian hospitality industry. Presenting the award, Mr Femi Olowoyo, Head of Edvans Consult Ltd, commended Abuja Continental Hotel for its exemplary performance and brand legacy.

He emphasized that the Distinguished Legacy Award programme aims; “to support hotel owners, operators, and investors in building sustainable, globally competitive brands that reflect the true potential of Nigeria’s hospitality sector.” The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, expressed delight at the recognition, describing it as; “a great honor and splendid news for both employees and our esteemed guests. We’re thrilled and delighted that Abuja Continental Hotel has received the Distinguished Legacy Award.

This recognition celebrates the hotel’s ongoing transformation and commitment to elevating hospitality in Nigeria’s capital city.” He further noted that the hotel’s success stems from its continuous drive for service excellence, innovation, and guest satisfaction – values that have solidified its position as one of Nigeria’s leading hospitality brands. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and to the trust of our guests. I dedicate this recognition to the staff and management team for their hard work, passion, and pursuit of excellence,” Hala added.