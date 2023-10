Abuja Continental Hotel Beckons With Exciting Offerings

Continental Hotels Group, a new jewel in the Nigerian hospitality market, is making waves with its newest acquisition, Abuja Continental Hotel, a name synonymous with luxury, excellence, and unparalleled hospitality. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the brand as it extends its legacy of providing world-class accommodations and services in Nigeria’s capital city.

Abuja Continental stands as a testament to the perfect fusion of nature and sophistication, offering guests a harmonious blend of tradition, warmth, and impeccable service. It is strategically positioned just 40 minutes away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and in close proximity to the Federal Secretariat and the International Conference Centre among others.

The hotel boasts an enviable location that combines convenience with accessibility. The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Mr. Karl Hala, said that, “We are thrilled to welcome Abuja Continental into our family. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury hospitality.

“With our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences, Abuja Continental Hotel is all set to offer a seamless blend of comfort, personalised services, and elegance that will resonate with local and international travelers. “The heart of Abuja Continental lies in its exquisitely furnished guest rooms and suites, promising a premium sleep experience for each guest. The hotel takes pride in its diverse culinary offerings, boasting an impressive array of five distinct food and beverage outlets tailored to cater to the varied tastes and cultures of its discerning clientele.

He further noted, “At the epicentre of Abuja Continental’s offerings is its expansive conference centre, a true embodiment of versatility and sophistication. The Ladi Kwali Conference Centre is equipped to accommodate a wide range of occasions, from large-scale conferences and corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings. ‘‘With the capacity to host up to 2,000 business meeting attendees, gala dinners, seminars, and more, the centre can be easily customised to suit gatherings of various sizes.’’

This is as he that the hotel, which recently underwent upgrade of facilities and services, is primed to take its place of pride in the federal capital city as the city’s signature hotel for exciting experiences curated by cultured and professionalism driven personnel. Stressing that, “an age where experiences define the essence of luxury, Abuja Continental is primed to set new standards, enveloping its guests in a world of luxury and comfort that leaves an indelible mark.

“As the Abuja Continental joins the Continental Hotels Group, it brings with it the promise of a refined and unparalleled hospitality experience. The synergy between luxury and comfort, combined with the legacy of the Continental Hotels Group, ensures that the Abuja Continental will stand as a beacon of excellence in the heart of Nigeria’s capital.”