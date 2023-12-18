Abuja Community Seeks FG Help Over Incessant Abduction

However, Yusuf Alkali, the secretary to the community, made a plea to the government to assist it in achieving its goal by setting up a security station and providing a patrol van.

Alkali said, “This has been a very big security challenge in the community. We want the government to come to our aid and provide security men who can support our vigilante men to help us at least tackle these kidnappers. We will also want the government to help us establish a police outpost in the community. There is no security to succeed without proper mobility.

“If we can have a government with at least a security patrol vehicle or motorcycle that can help our men patrol the community at night, we will be happy. If the government can help us with this, we will be happy. We are not asking for money. All we need are these things we have mentioned.”

Corroborating, the commandant of Kuchibuyi vigilante group, Suleiman Ahmed, said even though the security group was trying its best, the community needed the government’s support to put an end to kidnapping incidents in the area.

Ahmed said, “The community is helping us. They pay for security and help put the vigilante group into place. However, we cannot do it alone. We need the government’s help.

“When the first incident happened, we had the vigilante men but they were not functioning as they are now. But after the first attack, we had to mobilise them more by ensuring that each household contributed money to support them.”