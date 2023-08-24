Abuja Collapsed Building: Wike Orders Immediate Arrest Of Landlord 

The FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord of the two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos Crescent located in Garki 2 of Abuja.

New Telegraph learnt that the landlord of the ill-fated building disappeared to an unknown destination, shortly after the incident.

Wike who visited the site with other officials of FCTA, said that negligence that lead to loss of lives and properties can no longer be tolerated in Abuja.

While rescue operations were still ongoing more unconfirmed number of persons have also been reported to have died.

Meanwhile, some residents of the area accused the landlord of ignoring obvious signs of stress on the collapsed building.

According to them, several complaints about the building were never heeded by the owners of the property.

The visibly angry residents equally blamed relevant government agencies for failing to conduct integrity tests or inspections of the building which is located in the city centre and in a highly dense area of Abuja.