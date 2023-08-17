The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has been congratulated on his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and the FCT Youth Network.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu announced the portfolio of the newly appointed ministers on Wednesday night, August 16 and they would be sworn in on Monday, the 21st of August, 2023.

Wike’s track record of fostering economic growth in Rivers State, according to ACCI Chairman Victoria Akai, would benefit the FCT.

She also expressed hope that the minister would give the challenges faced by members priority and welcome input from the private sector.

The statement reads, “The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulates Nyesom Wike on his appointment as the new FCT Minister. We believe that Mr Wike’s leadership experience and track record of promoting economic growth and development in Rivers State will be beneficial for the Federal Capital Territory.

“We look forward to collaborating with him and his team to create a more conducive business environment in Abuja, attract more investments, and facilitate trade and commerce.

“We hope that the new minister will prioritise the key priorities and challenges faced by our members, such as infrastructure development, ease of doing business, security, and policy coherence. We also urge the minister to engage with the private sector and to our feedback and suggestions in order to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes”.

Umar Mankeri, the youth leader of the FCT Youth Network, also applauded the President for choosing Wike to serve as the FCT minister and expressed confidence that “he will do as he has done as governor of Rivers State” in a statement.

Mankeri urged the minister to look into the problems of population growth and youth unemployment in the FCT and expressed confidence in Wike’s skills and experience as a former governor and minister.

“It is worthy of note that we all believe that you will set a new record as the FCT minister. The FCT Youth Network will appreciate it if you can look into our issues in the FCT, as the population has been growing. Also, the issue of unemployment has brought poverty to our country.