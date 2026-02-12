Abuja Bus Terminals Awaiting FEC Approval To Begin Operations – Wike

Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister,

Nyesom Wike, has said that the

three Bus and Taxi Terminals constructed by the FCT Administration (FCTA) would have commenced operations but needed the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Wike, who disclosed this on Thursday after inspecting some road projects in Abuja, noted that the FCTA transportation Secretariat would not be allowed to manage the terminals.

According to him, his administration was working towards concessioning the terminals for

Public Private Partnership (PPP) and as such requires FEC’s consideration and endorsement.

He said that the procurement process had successfully passed through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

“After building the terminals we said we are not going to allow the Transport Secretariat to run it. It will be handled by private individuals who have the competence.

“It’s not as easy as we thought. It requires FEC’s approval, but I am confident that in the next FEC, the contracts will be presented for approval.

“So, we believe in the next FEC meeting it will be approved and once that is done, then. we will hit the road,” he said.

Wike had disclosed during the inauguration of the completed terminals that additional terminals would be constructed in Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kuje.

He explained that the bus and taxi terminals mark a significant milestone in FCTA’s efforts to modernise transportation infrastructure in the territory.