Abuja Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 37 Rescued

…Wike Orders Immediate Arrest Of Landlord

Two persons have been confirmed dead and 37 others rescued alive as a two storey plaza collapsed at Lagos Street, Garki, Abuja, late Wednesday night. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate arrest of the landlord of the collapsed two-storey building.

The Minister, who visited the site with officials of the FCTA, said that negligence that lead to loss of lives and properties can no longer be tolerated in Abuja.

Also speaking, the Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA), Abbas Idris, said a prompt action by a combined team of many Emergency responders helped in the rescue operations.

He said, “37 persons were rescued alive, while 2 others were fatally injured . “FEMA Search and Rescue team are awaiting excavators to intensify the search to ensure that no victim is left in the rubble of the collapsed building.”

Meanwhile, some residents of the area accused the landlord of ignoring obvious signs of stress on the collapsed building. According to them, several complaints about the building was never heeded by the owners of the property.