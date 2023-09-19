Abuja-Benin: 14hrs Road Trip, Opportunity To Feel Nigerians’ Pains – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has said his 14-hour trip from Abuja to Benin, Edo State was an opportunity to feel the pains of Nigerian road travellers.

Umahi who also inspected some Federal roads in that axis, alongside the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Chief Monday John Onyeme and the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges in Edo State Osazemen Uzamere, stated that the conditions of the roads were totally unacceptable.

He expressed optimism that with the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to Infrastructure development, Nigeria’s roads would receive adequate attention.

The Minister, while directing that all projects henceforth, must have engineers certified by the Council For Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria ( COREN) as supervisors, also noted that the procurement process must be reviewed, for the errors of the past to be corrected.

Umahi said, “ I have looked at the road projects from Abuja to Benin City, the intention of the past administration all the way from Abuja to Benin City, the very wonderful intention I commend the initiative but Nigerians do not have value for all money spent on the roads, I was on the road for 14hours with all the securities attached to me and if I could be on the road for 14hours imagine what ordinary Nigerians are passing through without security, this is not acceptable “.

“Unless we change our procurement process, this country cannot move forward. I am very happy that Mr President is a man of infrastructure, he is a man who knows how every aspect of this country will be reset, I am very happy about that, and I will do everything within my power to support him” Umahi told the states stakeholders.

He added, “On the side of the contractors there are no good intentions, they don’t have enough personnel that are qualified, I have just directed that every project must have a Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN )registered engineer to be the project manager for all contracts for every company on the road and the person must not have less than 15years on road construction and I have also directed that we shall no more do surface dressing on our road shoulders.

” I have directed that all projects must stop and be redesigned on concrete, the truth is that none of these roads that are built from Abuja to Benin will last more than 5years and that is very unfortunate, roads are failing because most of the contractors don’t do what is called penetration test, we also have adulterated bitumen, the bitumen imported into this country are adulterated, they should go to Ondo and Ogun State and develop our abundant bitumen there “

“We don’t want to put anybody out of business but we must develop our economy, they should employ our engineers; material engineers, geotechnical engineers, surveyors, structural engineers and road engineers, every project should not have less than seven professionals supervising it for Ministry of Works, we are going to reset our road construction so that the people can smile again under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu” the Minister reiterated.