Abuja-Based Steel Firm Backs Probe Of Manhole Vandals

With the resolve by the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) to nab thieves carting away public assets within the metropolis, Abuja-based firm, Abuja Steel Mill Limited, has absolved itself as one of the receivers of stolen manhole steel cover.

The police while parading 50 suspects said the arrests were made in collaboration with sister security agencies during separate raids at hot spots in Kabusa, Garki, Mabushi, and Wuse.

Giving a bite to Police Command’s disclosure, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and New Media, Olalere Olayinka, alluded that an iron smelting company had been identified as one of the receivers of stolen manhole covers across the city.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Chethan Kumar, spokesman for Abuja Steel Mills Ltd, faulted allegations linking the steel firm to the purchase and smelting of the stolen manhole covers.

It described such allegations as baseless and inconsistent with its core values and established operational principles.

The statement affirmed Abuja Steel Company as a responsible, tax-paying organisation committed to ethical and transparent business practices, strict adherence to industry regulations, with no history of involvement in shady or illegal activities.

