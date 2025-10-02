Abuja At 50 Won’t Be Celebrated In Darkness – Wike

As the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) prepares to celebrate 50 years of its creation in February 2026, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that the milestone will not be marked in darkness.

Wike stressed that it would be unreasonable for Nigeria to be bidding to host the Commonwealth Games while the streets of its capital remain poorly lit.

The Minister made the declaration on Thursday while flagging off the installation of integrated (hybrid) solar lighting in Districts Lot I and II of the FCT.

He explained that the FCT Administration has adopted new strategies to outsmart vandals and saboteurs whose activities have consistently undermined efforts to illuminate Abuja’s streets.

According to him, the Chinese construction firm, CCECC, which will handle the project, has been instructed to incorporate security features into the lighting infrastructure to make vandalism difficult.

“Abuja will be 50 years old by February next year. And how will it look, a jubilee year without basic lighting? Criminals thrive in darkness, but when there is light everywhere, their activities become exposed.

“I don’t know how this country wants to host the Commonwealth Games when its capital city cannot have ordinary light at night. This time around, by the grace of God, in the next seven months, with commitment, it will be a different story,” Wike said.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said the project goes beyond illuminating streets.

“This project is about safety, security, sustainability, and service to residents. It will promote clean and renewable energy, thereby reducing the city’s carbon footprint. More importantly, it will support the Administration’s Smart City Agenda, making Abuja a model for sustainable urban living,” she said.