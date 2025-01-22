Abuja Airport: Keyamo Rejects Contract Variation Of N532bn For 2nd Runway

Share

…Seeks fresh bidding

The Minister of Aviation and AeroSpace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, vehemently rejected the outrageous contract variation of N532 billion from N90 billion awarded to the contractor handling the 2nd runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Keyamo who made this declaration while fielding questions from members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation, during budget defence session with the Committee, said that the contract had been revoked for fresh bidding by interested contractors.

He said: “After the N3.4 billion post-contract consultancy fee was paid to the contractor handling the project in May 2023, N90 billion was later paid in the same year for the whole contract, out of which N30 billion was released.

“The contractor after receiving the N30billion and joining the federal capital territory Administration to compensate some settlers on the affected land, left the site. All efforts made thereafter to get the contractor back to the site proved abortive on the grounds of unacceptable contract variation being demanded.

“The contractor in question is demanding for contract variation of N532billion from the original sum of N90billion the contract was awarded for. To us in the Ministry, the said variation is nothing but a fraud, leaving us with no option than to cancel the contract and call for fresh bids”

Members of the Committee also asked the Minister why the N36 billion owed to workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways, was not reflected in the Ministry’s 2025 budget for required payment.

The Minister in his response, said payment for the N36 billion had been shifted to the Ministry of Finance since the money was not meant for capital projects.

“The affected pensioners would soon get their dues from the Ministry of Finance and not from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. I met with leaders of the joint unions on this in November last year and they agreed to arrangement put on ground”, he said.

However, he disagreed with members of the Committee’s suggestion establishment of Aeranospace University across the six geopolitical zones should be discontinued since there is already Zaira, Kaduna State

According to him, as the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) was established in 1964, so also was the Nigeria Law School established in Lago.

“While the Nigeria Law School has been decentralized, the Aviation College in Zaria has not been properly followed suit, which the Aerospace Universities are aimed at”, he said.

Thereafter, Keyamo presented the 2025 budgetary proposal of the Ministry to the committee which according to him, is N71.13 billion, out of which N69.2 billion is earmarked for capital projects, N1.147 billion for personnel cost and N745.7 million for overhead.

However, the joint Committee through its Chairman, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari ( APC Oyo North), told the Minister that approval would be given the budgetary proposal after the submission of full details on the state of 124 projects being executed by the Ministry.

“Historical background and current status of all the ongoing projects being executed by the ministry are needed as requested for, by this committee, latest by next week, for approval of the presented Budget proposals”, he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: