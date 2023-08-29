Abuja Airport 2nd Runway: Wike Orders Payment Of N825m Compensation 

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Nyesom Wike has ordered immediate payment of N825 million as compensation to affected communities, to pave the way for the construction of the Abuja Airport 2nd runway.

The Minister gave the order in Abuja during a Community engagement meeting, involving leaders of Jiwa, FCTA, Ministry of Aviation and other stakeholders.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council ( FEC), in March 2022 approved the second runway, and targeted June 2023 for completion.

New Telegraph gathered that this plan was truncated due to incessant protests from the Jiwa Community which hosts part of the runway, claiming that the government was pushing them out of their ancestral land without adequate compensation.

Wike noted that while he would at all times stand with the affected communities fighting for their rights, he would also urge all stakeholders to support the project, to promote national interest.

Wike said; “We have been able to resolve amicably with the community, and contractors will now move to site.

“The FCT through the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA will release the money approved for compensation and settlement of those who are there. The total value is N825.82 million for the compensation and resettlement.

“As part of the incentives to the community, 12 immediate employment from the Ministry of Aviation and its agencies as the case may be, and 10 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration for the Jiwa community.

“We are going to construct Tunga Madaki Bridge, which we will put in the 2024 budget, with a 5km road. We are going to provide a modern healthcare facility for the community.

“The Permanent Secretaries from the Ministry of Aviation and that of the FCTA, His Royal Highness (the Sarkin Jiwa), AMAC Chairman, and the Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (FCT) will sign the agreement reached between government and Jiwa Community, and if that is done today, by tomorrow or next, the moment the money gets to them, the contractors will no longer delay, as they have to move to the site immediately and commence work. So, the second runway has come to stay.