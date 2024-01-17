Abuja: Again, Fire Guts Karmo Market, Gwarinpa Shopping Mall, One Other

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Fire Service has confirmed Karmo market had been engulfed in fire, as well as one of the biggest shopping malls, I.C World Emporium and an apartment in Wuse 2.

The Head of Operations, FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo who disclosed this said the three separate fire incidents occurred, between 7:30 pm on Tuesday evening and 4 am on Wednesday morning.

Adebayo said that Firemen were able to respond after a distress call that came to them.

He confirmed that from the emergency calls the Service received, an apartment behind the First Forty hotel in Wuse 2, the Karmo market and the I.C World Emporium at Gwarinpa Estate, were all gutted by fire.

He said, ” It is true. The exact time, I will get it across to you. They happened at midnight. There is one that happened around 7:30 pm yesterday, that was behind First Forty Hotel, in Wuse 2. That one is a building being used as a commercial.

” Then we came back from that place, in the midnight, early in the morning today, another one happened in Karmo, from there we went to I.C mall again”, he said.