Abuja-Acrra Bound: NSIB Probes How Fly Bird’s HS 125 Lost Two Engines

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said it has commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft with registration number 5NKAL.

The aircraft, operating a flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA), to Kotoka International Airport, Accra (DGAA), experienced technical difficulties during its flight on Friday, December 6, 2024.

According to NSIB, preliminary information indicates that the aircraft, with four persons on board (three crew members and one passenger), was climbing through flight level 240 en route to flight level 280 when the crew reported an engine number two indication issue.

The aircraft, it said, was approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of VOR station VONUK at 17:54 UTC when the crew requested a diversion back to Abuja due to the engine indication.

It added that the request was promptly granted, and the aircraft was cleared to descend to flight level 190. During the descent, the aircraft experienced the loss of engine number two at flight level 230.

The crew elected to return to Abuja. On approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at approximately 5,000 feet, the crew declared Mayday, stating they had lost Engine No.1. The crew managed to land the aircraft at Abuja Airport at 18:16 UTC safely.

“There were no injuries reported, and all individuals on board are safe.

“The NSIB has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the engine malfunction and the subsequent loss of both engines.

“Our Go Team is gathering evidence, conducting interviews, and reviewing the aircraft’s flight data and maintenance records to uncover underlying causes. This investigation aims to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”, a statement by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance for the Bureau said on Sunday.

