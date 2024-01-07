The successful hosting of the Abuja Slam Quest 3×3 Basketball Tournament, has come as a great excitement to the organisers, Webber Hoops and Courts. The CEO of the organisation, Opeyemi Babalola, popularly known as Webber, has promised to spread the reach across Nigeria by promoting the sport at the grassroots.

The tournament in Abuja wrapped up with the New Year celebration when Hillside Elite emerged men’s champions while TVCC claimed the women’s category. The inaugural Abuja tournament held over four days featured 80 teams; 60 male and 20 female basketball teams, drawn from across the FCT. It was a continuation of the spectacular event that began at the 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos, in December.

“We plan to do other big cities across Nigeria and definitely other locations and districts in Abuja as well,” Webber said. “You will see us coming back. It is going to be a rotary thing and as soon as we get the required collaboration and sponsorships on board you will see us doing more of this every week.

“I am impressed with the level of the skills of the players here and they have all come out with the full force to play and I believe that the best team emerged the winner in both the female and male categories.” A basketball administrator, Tanko Yusuf, rated the tournament high in all regards.