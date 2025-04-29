Abubakar Assumes Duty As New Theatre Commander

Share

The new Theatre Commander of Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has officially assumed duty, taking over from Major General Wahidi Shaibu.

Major General Abubakar becomes the 15th Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), bringing over a decade of operational, command, and instructional experience to the role.

The handover ceremony took place at the Headquarters Theatre Command in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, on Sunday.

It was witnessed by sector commanders, unit and formation commanders within the theatre, as well as liaison officers from sister security agencies.

General Abubakar has held several key positions in the military, including Commander of Sector 3 OPHK and the Multi-National Joint Task Force in Monguno, General Officer Commanding 7 Division/Commander Sector 1 OPHK in Maiduguri, and General Officer Commanding 3 Division/Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN. Before his current appointment, he was the Deputy Commandant/Director of Studies at the National Defence College, Abuja.

In his farewell address, Major General Shaibu expressed gratitude to the officers and personnel for their cooperation during his tenure, describing his time as Theatre Commander as a journey filled with experiences and marked by numerous operations in terrorist enclaves.

He urged the troops to extend the same level of cooperation and loyalty to his successor, encouraging them to continue fighting with dedication and professionalism in honour of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Major General Shaibu also thanked the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, for the opportunity to serve and for their continuous support and strategic guidance.

The handover ceremony featured the signing of handover notes, an address to troops, and a group photograph session.

