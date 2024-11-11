ABUAD Wins International Award For Educational Excellence

Share

The Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has won the 2024 Chinese Plus Digital & Intelligent Education Gold Medal Cooperative Institution, organised by ChinaAfrica Investment FZC.

A press statement issued yesterday by the Director, Corporate Affairs of the institution, Tunde Olofintila, stated that; “The cheering news was contained in a letter dated November 7, 2024, titled “Celebrating Excellence: Prestigious Honour for Commitment to ChinaNigeria Educational Collaboration,” to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde.

“The award ceremony comes up on November 17, 2024 during the three-day 2024 World Chinese Language Conference holding in Beijing, China, when Nigerians and other citizens of the world will crane their necks, while some others will lower their gaze to catch a glimpse of ABUAD.

