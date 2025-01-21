ABUAD VC Tasks Students In Cultivating Positive Attitude

Share

…as University matriculates 2,955

The Vice Chancellor of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Professor Smaranda Olarinde has urged students of the institution to develop a positive attitude to life seeking guidance from the University’s authorities.

The Vice-Chancellor stated this on Tuesday during the University’s 16th consecutive matriculation ceremony where the University matriculated 2,955 students for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Olarinde said ABUAD admitted 2,507 undergraduate students, 34 students into the Open and Distance Learning Programme (ODLP), and 414 students into various part-time programs.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the unbroken tradition of the ceremony reflects the Institution’s mission to redefine education in Nigeria and globally.

She also highlighted ABUAD’s commitment to providing quality and functional education, fostering innovation, and instilling core values to empower its students to become leaders of positive change.

She encouraged the new students to avoid associations that could hinder their academic ambitions.

She said: “At ABUAD, we are steadfast in our commitment to excellence across all spheres, with a particular focus on academic, moral, innovation, vocational training and research.

“Under the visionary leadership of our Founder/Chancellor, Aare Afe Emmanuel Babalola, we have established an Institution

To focus on that goes beyond imparting knowledge, and shaping character, to also prepare you for your future career.

“Cultivate a Positive Attitude. Challenges are inevitable, but how you respond makes all the difference. Seek guidance as early as possible from the University’s authorities or advisers. before these challenges become overwhelming. At ABUAD every student counts.

“ABUAD’s dedication to quality education, innovation, and core values has cemented its reputation as a leading University both nationally and globally.

“I encourage you to embrace these values as an integral part of your growth mindset, for they have the power to help you grow stronger, achieve greater heights, and shine brighter in all that you do.

“Remember that evil communication corrupts good manners. Surround yourself with people who inspire and uplift you, not those who lead you towards distractions or videos that could derail your bright future.

“ABUAD enforces a code of conduct with firm consequences for breaches, so staying focused, disciplined, and principled is essential”.

