January 23, 2025
ABUAD Unveils Fertility Centre

The Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Multi System Hospital yesterday inaugurated its Fertility Centre.

The founder of the school Aare Afe Babalola said during the inauguration that health care would be accessible to patients at the centre with the aim of providing high-quality reproductive healthcare in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The centre offers a range of services, including InVitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Egg and Sperm Freezing (Cryopreservation), Ovulation Induction and Monitoring.

Babalola emphasized that the hospital was established not for profit, but to provide Nigerians with access to quality healthcare services.

Infertility, according to him, is a global phenomenon that affect the mental health of couples, hence his decision to set up the facility and give hope to the hopeless.

The elder statesman said: “ABUAD was established to provide quality education and provide quality health care. “Visitors to the hospital are impressed with the quality equipment. Without which the doctors would be left with nothing but to guess on how to treat patients.”

