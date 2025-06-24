ABUAD Makes History: Ranks Among 100 Best Varsities In The World

Share

After his seven-year stint as pro bono Pro Chancellor & Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), ended abruptly courtesy of a radio announcement by Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, the then Secretary to the Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua-led Federal Government, dissolving all University Councils, the legal juggernaut and elder statesman, Aare Afe Babalola (OFR, SAN), mooted the idea of establishing his own private university.

To set the ball rolling, he assembled a team of some seasoned academic egg heads, made up mainly of former university vice chancellors, to advise him on his selfimposed but rather expensive and nonrewarding enterprise designed to develop his community, raise a new generation of future leaders and leave the society better than he met it.

And what did he get in return? Instead of advising him on how his dream of institutionalising quality and functional education and how a university, properly so called, should be run, some of the advisers expressed scepticism while some others expressed subdued optimism: some ‘let’s wait and see attitude’. There were yet some others who told him point-blank that running a university was and still is an expensive and nonrewarding venture.

Not a man to cave in after he has made up his mind on anything, Babalola told them that he did not invite them to advise him on how expensive running a university could be, but what he could do to run his own university successfully and differently from the extant ones.

Shortly after take-off on its permanent site in the heartland of Ado-Ekiti, frontline educational stakeholders started showering encomiums and accolades on what has now become the increasingly famous Afe Babalola University.

For example, the university was acknowledged by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory authority for university education in Nigeria, as “a model, benchmark and reference point” as well as “the pride of university system in Nigeria” and endorsed by the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) as “the most successful private university in Nigeria”. UNESCO, on its part, dubbed it as “a world class institution of higher education”.

But today, the 15 years down the line, the university which has become the toast of its peers, including those that are several decades older than it has in 2025 been rated by the highly respected Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (THEIRS) as No. 84 in the world, No. 3 in Africa and No. 1 in Nigeria for four consecutive years: 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025 among other eight other categories. Indeed, the mustard seed of 2009 has become a great oak tree in 2025.

Addressing the press on the recent monumental achievements by the university over the weekend, ABUAD’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olasupo Ijabadeniyi, recalled how Babalola emptied his bank deposits, sold his shares in many blue-chip companies and his choice properties in England, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan, to establish ABUAD with the fuller hope of making the university the birthplace of educational renaissance.

Exited on how ABUAD has been able to navigate its way to the very top in the comity of universities nationally and internationally within the first 15 years of its existence, Ijabadeniyi equally recalled how the uncommon hard work the university embarked upon immediately it took off on its permanent site paid off handsomely so much so that it has since then been carting home awards and accolades from both national and international educational stakeholders.

ABUAD’s current impressive rating by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings would appear to be a confirmation of Babalola’s reaction to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Tanko Mohammed’s questions to Babalola during the former’s visit to the university in 2015.

After touring the length and breadth of the university, Justice Mohammed came to the ultra-modern College of Law building. Looking round the massive building, the learned Jurist took a deep breath and asked rather rhetorically: “Aare Afe Babalola, what else do you want? If it is money, you have it.

If it is goodwill, you have it in quantum. If it is success in your career, you are by any means successful. I don’t know what else you want to become”.

Replying to the learned Jurist, Babalola (CON) replied: “I thank God for what he has enabled me to achieve. My wish, my hope and prayer is that this university would, in my lifetime, be recognised by the international body as one of the best 100 in the world.

So, I still have a lot of work to do to bring this dream into fruition”. With the announcement of the 2025 result of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings at about midnight on June 18, 2025, the wish, hope and prayer which Babalola expressed to Hon. Justice Tanko Mohammed in 2015 has become a stark reality before our very eyes.

In addition to being ranked No. 84 in the world, the university, which commenced academic works on its permanent site on Monday, January 4, 2010, has been ranked as No. 3 in Africa and No. 1 in Nigeria for four consecutive years: 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025 and in eight other categories. According to Ijabadeniyi: “The above outstanding achievements by the university did not just come from the blues.

They are the direct result of the resilience, hard work and Frankenstein leadership by our Founder & Chancellor, the tireless efforts of our Vice Chancellor, Prof. Elisabeta Smaranda Olarinde, and her Management Team, the commitment and dedication of ABUAD staff as well as the cultured and ever-obedient students”.

Beyond these human elements, the university has been propelled to these commendable heights by what Ijabadeniyi described as “some uncommon things the university has deliberately put in place which have now stood it as a clear leader among its peers, including those that are several decades older than it”.

The propellers for the university’s success story include such things include as being the only fully residential university in Nigeria today, the first university in Nigeria to commence academic works on its permanent site, the university is reputed for having a serene and conducive learning environment, the only university has students from all the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT, a university that also has students from some foreign countries and a university with a wellplanned landscape which enable seamless movement of students from the college areas to their hostels and facility areas.

Share