ABUAD Law Students Shine At 2023 Bar Exam

…score 94%, record 21 First Class, 69 Second Class Upper Division results

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) said the institution has reached the apex as the college of choice in legal education in Nigeria after its law graduates recorded a 94% pass rate and carting home 21 First Class and 69 Second Class Upper Division in the just-released November 2023 Bar Examination.

A press release by the ABUAD Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, stated that the remarkable improvement over the 2018 performance of ABUAD law graduates when they recorded 12 First Class and 65 Second Class Upper Division results is a testament to the quality of educational training the law graduates received during their undergraduate studies in ABUAD.

“The superlative performance by ABUAD Law graduates in an examination moderated by outsiders is a further confirmation of the recent ranking of ABUAD as the number one university in Nigeria for two consecutive years (2022 & 2023) and number 221 globally in 2023 by the highly respected UK-based Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

“The ranking of ABUAD as the Best University in Nigeria for two consecutive years is not a flash in the pan or a bolt from the blues. Although the university is barely 14 years old, the gargantuan steps it has already taken, the monumental achievements it has already recorded as well as the rich and luxuriant encomiums already showered on the university bear eloquent testimony to the towering and intimidating profile of the 21st Century university situated in the heartland of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

“The first private university in Nigeria to take off on its permanent site with all human and material resources on ground, ABUAD is not only applauded outside the shores of Nigeria but has also been celebrated by both national and international education stakeholders, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory authority for university education in Nigeria, the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (AVCNU) and UNESCO.”

Olofintila added that ABUAD’s match to stardom started very early after its establishment when the NUC, acknowledged the university as a “model, a benchmark, and a reference point for other universities” as well as the “pride of university education in Nigeria”

“This was followed by AVCNU, which dubbed it as “the most successful private university in Nigeria” and UNESCO which endorsed it as “a world-class institution of higher education,” the statement said.