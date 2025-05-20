ABUAD Hospital Wins Award for Outstanding Medical Infrastructure, Patients’ Care

Share

The ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD Multi-System Hospital (AMSH), endorsed by leading healthcare stakeholders as the “most well-equipped Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa” has won the 2025 Nigerian Health Excellence Award (NHEA) Special Recognition Award.

This latest award among a retinue of others is in appreciation of what NHEA acknowledges as the hospital’s “exceptional achievements in redefining medical excellence and setting a new standard for healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria”.

The cheering news was contained in a letter dated April 24, 2025, signed by Dr. Anthony A. Omolola, the Chairman, Advisory Council of NHEA, and Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, a Member of the Advisory Board of the NHEA. According to the duo of Omolola and Soyinka:

“This recognition honours world-class healthcare institutions that have redefined standards in hospital management, clinical delivery, patient experience, and innovation within Nigeria’s healthcare system”.

They added: “Since inception, AMSH has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centred healthcare services through state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled professionals, and visionary leadership.

“The hospital has become a national model for tertiary healthcare delivery, with achievements including, deployment of advanced diagnostic and interventional technologies, successful execution of complex surgical procedures, including open-heart and neurosurgeries, integration of telemedicine and digital health innovations, a reputation for exceptional patient care, research, and international medical collaborations”.

Emphasising the superlative qualities inherent in AMSH, the award organisers acknowledged that the hospital’s presence in Ado-Ekiti has continued to bridge the healthcare gap in underserved regions, thereby elevating Nigeria’s potential as a destination for world-class medical services and healthcare tourism.

Since the hospital commenced operations in 2017, it has made giant strides in different specialties of medicine, performing cutting-edge surgical and medical procedures such as:

*Open Heart surgeries

*Cardiac interventional procedures

*Spine surgeries

*Brain surgeries

*Plastic and reconstructive surgeries

*Hip and knee joint replacement surgeries

*Major eye surgeries

*Haemodialysis *Interventional radiology procedures

*Kidney transplantation

*Renal biopsy, and

*Daily medical operations in different areas of medicine.

Some of the high-tech medical equipment available in any hospital which are deployed for sophisticated surgeries include

*Five modular theatres

*Three MRI machines

*Toshiba Infinix -cf-i/mono-plane Cath Lab machine *Intra-Aortic balloon Pump

*Maquet Vario twin -HL20 Heart Lung Machine *Maquet servo air ventilator *Servo-I adult ventilator with compressor *Non-invasive ventilation software *Humidifier *IVF Facilities

*A modern Dialysis Centre consisting of 21 state-of-the-art dialysis machines *A modern blood bank and transfusion service centre *Ministry of Aviation-certified modern helipad to ease transportation of patients and clients to ABUAD Multi-system Hospital and the university

*A building for the military to aid security, and *Special beds among several others This year’s (11th) edition of NHEA, themed: “Collaborating for Impact: Strengthening Health Systems through the SWAp Approach,” underscores the power of multi-sectoral collaboration in shaping resilient health systems, with AMSH standing as a prime example of how visionary partnerships between education, private enterprise, and public health priorities can drive long-term transformation in medical care delivery.

Other distinguished individuals and organizations that will be honoured at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, June 27, 2025 include Eura-care Multi-Specialist Hospital for pioneering Diagnostics & Specialist Care, LUTH Cancer Centre (NSIA/LUTH) for Oncology Innovation & Public-Private Partnership, Iwosan Lagoon Hospital, the first Hospital in West Africa to be JCI-accredited , Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, as the outstanding Tertiary Institution of the Year, Duchess Hospital for Nigeria’s Innovative Private Specialist Hospital, and Marcelle Ruth Cancer & Specialist Hospital for Excellent and World class Oncology.

Yet others include Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for outstanding and Excellent Public Tertiary Institution, Dangote Foundation for NGO with an Outstanding Impact on Nigeria Healthcare, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for e-Health Advocacy, Dr. Stella Okoli (Emzor) for Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy, Dr. Sunny Kuku (EkoCorp) for Private Medical Leadership, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi (Juli Pharmacy) for Visionary Health Policy Advocacy, Late Prof. Adeyemo Elebute for pioneering Medical Education & Research, and Late Maj-General Aderonke Kale, a trailblazer in Mental Health & Military Medicine as well as Prof. Eyitayo Lambo. The organisers emphasised its belief that the inclusion of AMSH among these renowned institutions and personalities is not only well-deserved, but also timely.

