ABUAD Hospital To Offer Prostate Cancer Surgery Locally

The management of Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital (AMSH) has announced its readiness to offer radical prostatectomy for patients diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Kolawole Ogundipe, disclosed this on Monday while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

Ogundipe said the radical prostatectomy—an advanced urological surgical procedure—will enable the hospital to manage complex cases locally, ensuring patients receive timely and comprehensive care without the need to travel abroad.

He added that the service will be delivered by the Marengo Asia Renal Team, which partnered with the hospital in 2024.

“We remain committed to establishing AMSH as a leading centre for kidney transplantation in Nigeria, as our facility continues to gain recognition as a national and regional reference point for excellence in renal care,” Ogundipe stated.

“In addition to kidney transplants, the Marengo Asia Renal Team will also be offering advanced urological surgical services. They will be performing a radical prostatectomy for a patient diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer.

“This curative surgical intervention underscores our expanding capacity to manage complex cases locally and ensures that patients receive timely and comprehensive care without the burden of travelling abroad,” he added.

Speaking on the importance of early detection, the team lead of the Marengo Asia Renal Team, Rajeev Sood, emphasized the need for Nigerians to begin regular cancer screenings from age 50.

He said early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes for terminal illnesses.

Sood also highlighted that cancer can be cured if detected early, and affirmed that AMSH is equipped with the necessary facilities to manage such cases at a minimal cost.

He further noted that kidney transplants are more reliable than dialysis, stating that transplants offer long-term relief, whereas dialysis requires years of ongoing treatment.

