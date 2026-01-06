ABUAD Has Attained World-Class Standard, Says Afe Babalola

The Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has declared that the institution has attained world-class status, citing its academic achievements and outstanding performance across key disciplines.

Babalola made the declaration during the 16th anniversary of the commencement of academic activities at ABUAD, held on the university’s campus in Ado-Ekiti. He said the university’s rise in global and national rankings confirms that it has surpassed many older institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, ABUAD has distinguished itself particularly in Law, Medicine, Engineering and several other academic fields, describing the institution as a model of excellence in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

“I can beat my chest and say that our hope, prayers and wishes for establishing a world-class university have come true,” Babalola said. “It is no longer news that we are a world-class university. It is no longer news that we are clear leaders in Law, Medicine and Engineering, and that we have surpassed institutions far older than us.”

The elder statesman, however, cautioned staff of the university against complacency, stressing that sustaining success requires continuous development, discipline and hard work.

“Getting to the top is easy, but remaining there calls for more work. We must not be carried away by our successes,” he warned, urging both academic and non-academic staff to work diligently to sustain the university’s growth.

Babalola expressed confidence in the legacy of ABUAD, noting that the institution began academic activities on January 4, 2010, with just 240 students, and has since grown into a globally recognised university.

He cited ABUAD’s consistent performance in international rankings, stating that the university was ranked among the Top 100 universities globally by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, and emerged Number One in Nigeria for four consecutive years — 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Reflecting on his journey, Babalola noted that he founded the university at about the age of 80, encouraging Nigerians to pursue their dreams regardless of age.

“It is not too late for anyone to venture into anything and make a success out of it,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, attributed the university’s phenomenal growth to the founder’s commitment to quality education and innovative approaches to learning.

She said ABUAD’s philosophy of excellence has produced graduates distinguished not only by academic competence but also by integrity, character, diligence and a strong work ethic.

Professor Olarinde highlighted the university’s expansive infrastructure, diverse academic programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, open and distance learning, as well as part-time studies, noting that thousands of ABUAD graduates are making significant impacts globally.

She also disclosed ongoing efforts to reposition the ABUAD Industrial Park as a world-class innovation hub comparable to Silicon Valley and Shanghai’s Industrial Park, with a focus on empowering small and medium-scale enterprises across the agricultural value chain.