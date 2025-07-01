ABU Zaria Wins Inaugural Oyedeji 3×3 Basketball Championship

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, etched its name in the annals of collegiate basketball on Sunday by emerging champions of the maiden edition of the Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate 3×3 Basketball Championship, defeating Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, with a commanding 21–15 victory in the final.

The two-day tournament, held in Lagos, featured six university teams from across the country. ABU’s triumph not only highlighted the university’s longstanding reputation in basketball but also underscored its continued dominance in intercollegiate sports.

Speaking after the win, ABU team captain Bem Agbatar described the tournament as a significant morale booster for the team.

“It’s great to win this championship. It was a tough competition, and it feels good to emerge champions in the end,” he said, attributing their success to extensive preparation and teamwork.

In the third-place match, Lead City University secured the bronze medal with a 21–14 win over University of Osun State.

The tournament also featured standout individual performances. Emma Ubong Charles of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, clinched the three-point contest title, while Godwin Ogbani-Daniel of the University of Osun finished as the competition’s highest scorer. Ibrahim Abdulkadir of ABU was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his outstanding role in leading ABU to victory.

While 18 universities had originally qualified for the final phase of the championship, only six teams made it to Lagos due to logistical challenges.

Participating institutions included ABU Zaria, Ambrose Alli University, University of Osun, Obafemi Awolowo University, LAUTECH, and Lead City University.

Founder of the tournament and board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Olumide Oyedeji, expressed gratitude to the participating teams and reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots sports development.

“We are grateful this competition was successful. The idea was simple I wanted to provide a platform for students to play basketball. I participated in the Nigerian University Games (NUGA) and the World University Games on my journey to stardom. Basketball has given me a lot, and it’s only right to give back to the sport that shaped me,” Oyedeji said.

The championship marks a new chapter in Nigerian university sports, setting a high standard for future intercollegiate basketball events while celebrating the synergy between sports and education.