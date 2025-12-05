ABU Zaria Pushes For Climate-Smart Approach To Boost Food Security

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria yesterday urged the government and agricultural stakeholders to prioritise climate-smart, digital and gender-responsive innovations in agricultural extension to tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

Vice-Chancellor Adamu Ahmed made the call during the 2025 National Agricultural Extension Review and Planning Meeting organised by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) Zaria.

He said the annual extension meeting should not be treated as a ceremonial event but as a strategic platform to examine challenges and adopt practical solutions that directly improve farmers’ productivity.

The professor warned that climate change had begun to severely disrupt Nigeria’s rainy seasons, citing NAERLS reports showing erratic rainfall, drought, flooding and increasing pest attacks across states.