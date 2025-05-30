ABU Students Win First Prize At Huawei ICT Skills Competition In China

Share

TeamABU2024′, a group of Students of the Ahmadu Bello University emerged victorious at the Huawei ICT Skills Competition Global Finals in Shenzhen, China.

The six-day competition was held from May 20 to May 25. This is contained i a srarement issued by Malam Auwalu Umar, in the Directorate of Public Affairs of the university.

Prof. Mohammed Muazu, Director International Institute of Online Education, (IIOE) Nigeria National Centre while briefing the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adamu Ahmed said that the team won the competition for developing innovative device detects diseases in crops.

“The innovative device can detect diseases in crops such as yam, cassava, rice, sorghum, beans, tomato, wheat, potato, soybean, and groundnut. “The device could also analyze soil health, and measure nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, temperature, moisture, pH, and conductivity.

“The tool provides results and recommendations in multiple languages, including English, Pidgin English, Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo (both audio and text), as well as Kiswahili, Afrikaans, French, and Arabic (text only)’, he said. He also explained that the device was complemented by a mobile app compatible with Android, iOS, and Harmony OS.

Share