Abu Salami’s Football Academy Cries Out Over Davido’s Refusal To Pay Alleged N218m Debt

Footballers from Nigerian businessman, Abu Salami’s football academy have reached out to Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido regarding the alleged unpaid debts.
New Telegraph recalls that Abu Salami had two weeks ago called out the DMW boss over a N218 million unpaid debt and breach of contract.
Following the call-out, a few young football players from the academy of Abu Salami have pleaded with Davido to reimburse their boss for the enormous amount of money.
Speaking further, the young aspiring footballers narrate the difficult circumstances they have encountered, saying because of their financial situation, they frequently have to resort to drinking Garri after their morning workouts.
The footballers emphasised that their goals and dreams are being impacted by Davido’s refusal to return the money.
They, however, begged Davido with his newborn twins and wife, Chioma to consider their situation.
They pleaded with him to consider their pain and agony, requesting Davido pay up his debt as they needed the funds to assist their own families.
Watch the video below: