ABU Loses 2,000 Staff To Better Opportunities Locally, Globally – VC

As Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, marks its 63rd anniversary, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, has said that the institution faces a steady loss of skilled staff to better opportunities both locally and globally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice-chancellor disclosed this at a press conference as part of activities to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the institution in Zaria.

He lamented that: “Aging infrastructure and poor remuneration have dampened staff motivation. It is disheartening to state that the university has lost nearly 2,000 staff in the last five years.”

According to him, currently, the institution is in dire need of replacement and additional staff to strengthen its research and academic activities.

“Presently, there is a particular programme run by the university whose staff are 95 per cent professors.

“This development may risk non-accreditation of the programme in subsequent time and result in a shortage of those who will take over from the existing high-calibered staff,” he revealed.

The V-C, who identified funding constraints as another serious problem affecting institutional operation, said the situation had compressed capacity for infrastructure renovation, library acquisition, and research support.

Ahmed, however, stated that the university plans to invest in new pedagogies and embed technology into its teaching and workforce for productive results.

“We shall strengthen the Distance Learning Centre (DLC), the largest in Nigeria, to increase the pace at which education is taken to every home, ensuring that no family is left behind.

“In this way, ABU will not only expand access but also contribute meaningfully to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), especially in inclusive education and reducing inequality,” he said.

The vice-chancellor challenged the alumni community of the university to give back what the institution has given to them by stepping up through endowment gifts, annual giving, and generous donations to secure the future of ABU.

Ahmed used the medium to applaud the commitment of the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu for its bold reforms across the economy and the education sector.