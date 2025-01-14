Share

On the eve of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a pivotal discussion with Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, emphasizing the need for Africa to harness its resources, talents, and potential for self-development.

President Tinubu extensively enumerated the importance of intra-African trade and collaboration, calling on African leaders to prioritize initiatives that directly benefit the continent and its people.

Reflecting on Africa’s untapped potential, Tinubu said, “Africa has what it takes to develop itself. We have the resources, the people, and the capacity.

“We must look inward to improve intra-African trade and collaboration to benefit the African people and the continent. The time for Africa is now.”

The meeting is part of efforts to foster unity and cooperation among African nations, as Tinubu’s call to action highlights the urgency of addressing economic disparities and strengthening regional partnerships.

President Tinubu’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week aligns with his broader vision to promote sustainable development across Africa.

His engagement with global leaders and policymakers at the event is expected to open new opportunities for Africa especially Nigeria to leverage partnerships in green energy, technological innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

The meeting with President Kagame is part of Tinubu’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to position Africa as a key player on the global stage. His remarks, “We can. We must. We will,” encapsulate his determination to inspire collective action among African nations to achieve economic independence and long-term sustainability.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform for accelerating sustainable development, provides a unique opportunity for African leaders to connect with international partners and investors. Tinubu’s proactive engagement signals his administration’s commitment to transforming Africa’s potential into tangible progress.

With his strong advocacy for intra-African collaboration, President Tinubu continues to solidify Nigeria’s leadership role in championing the continent’s growth and prosperity.

